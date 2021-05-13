Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 11:46

Good signs for international travel this summer, says Minister

Good signs for international travel this summer, says Minister

Muireann Duffy

Minister for European Affairs Thomas Byrne has said he is optimistic that Irish people will be able to travel abroad this summer if the EU's digital green certificate initiative is established.

Speaking on Virgin Media One’s Ireland AM, Mr Byrne said: "I am very optimistic, and I can tell you, you will be able to travel at some point, but I wouldn't be booking something yet that's non-refundable."

He added the situation surrounding Covid-19 is still uncertain, and there is still a risk attached to travelling.

"This certificate isn't going to guarantee you will not catch Covid when you are abroad, which will present a pretty difficult situation for you, but we will be able to travel, the only question is when."

The Minister said the scheme is currently being negotiated by EU officials, but should be in place by June.

The scheme would mean EU citizens would be able to receive a digital green certificate allowing them to travel to other EU member states signed up to the plan.

People will be eligible for a certificate if they have been fully vaccinated, have recently recovered from the virus, or they can provide a recent negative test result prior to travel.

For families hoping to go abroad this summer, Mr Byrne said the requirement for children to present a negative PCR test result is different in individual member states, with some not requiring a test if the child is under 12, while others require all children over two to be tested.

Mr Byrne said the EU is mindful of the cost of such tests to allow young children to travel with their families, given they will not be vaccinated against Covid-19.

However, the Minister stressed that if the country managed to keep our rate of Covid-19 low, we would be in a better position to travel abroad this summer.

More in this section

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
Facial recognition technology 'cannot be safely rolled out' in Ireland Facial recognition technology 'cannot be safely rolled out' in Ireland
Dublin Airport says queues moving 'smoothly' amid busy morning Dublin Airport says queues moving 'smoothly' amid busy morning
Explained: What changes have been made to this year's Leaving Cert?

Explained: What changes have been made to this year's Leaving Cert?

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more