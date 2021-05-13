Man arrested after cannabis worth €230,000 found in Limerick

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €230,000 worth of cannabis in Limerick city.

A car was searched in the Castletroy area at around 12.30am on Thursday morning and €200,000 worth of drugs were found.

A man in his 60s was arrested and is being held at Henry Street Garda station.

As part of the investigation, a number of follow-up searches took place in Limerick city. During one search at a house on Hyde Road, gardaí seized a further €30,000 of suspected cannabis herb. No further arrests were made following these searches.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.