Apple to expand operations in Cork

Apple has announced a major expansion of its operations in Cork.

The expansion of the tech giant’s campus will see capacity for 1,300 employees in a new four-storey building, with plans for the development lodged today.

Apple said the new facility will allow it to expand the range of services it currently operates in Cork including manufacturing, logistics, finance, sales and customer care, according to a report in the Irish Examiner.

Pending planning approval, construction at the site could commence later this year and be completed in 2025.

The facility will also include employee transport services and green communal spaces, and will run on 100 per cent renewable energy with solar panels built onto all the new structures.

The company has operated from Cork for more than 40 years and currently employs 6,000 people at offices in Hollyhill, Lavitt's Quay and Horgan's Quay.

It is understood that the new development will be in addition to Apple's existing facilities, with the company retaining its office space in Cork's city centre.

Apple has invested €250 million in its facilities in Cork in the past five years, last month opening a new multi-million euro engineering and test facility in the former Banta warehouse complex that will test and analyse Apple products for the whole of Europe.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it is evidence of the company's strong commitment to Cork and endorsement of Ireland as a prime location for leading global tech firms to grow.

“Apple was a trailblazer in technology at the time they established operations in Cork and their presence here gave, and continues to give, confidence to many more global tech companies to locate in Ireland. It is most encouraging to see them continue to invest in their Cork site," he said.