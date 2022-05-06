Almost 150 arrests for drink and drug-driving made over May bank holiday weekend

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí made 146 arrests over the May bank holiday weekend for drink and drug-driving, while 2,298 speed offence detections were also recorded.

A Garda operation began at 12pm on Friday, April 29th, lasting until 7am on Tuesday, May 3rd, aiming to place a particular emphasis on reducing fatal and serious-injury collisions with a continued focus on preventing instances of speeding and driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

During that time 722 mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoints were carried out, resulting in 2,978 breath tests and 86 oral fluid tests being administered around the country.

The results of these tests led to 58 arrests for drug-driving, and a further 88 arrests for drink-driving.

Eighty-five people were also found to have been driving while using their mobile phone, 47 were travelling without wearing their seatbelt, and seven arrests and 96 vehicle seizures were made due to the vehicle/driver not being insured.

Gardaí said 60 Fixed Charge Notices were also issued and 41 vehicles seized over the course of the operation due to learner permit holders driving unaccompanied.

Over the four-day period, there were three fatal road traffic collisions which resulted in three deaths and two serious injuries, while a further 12 serious-injury collisions resulted in 20 people being injured.