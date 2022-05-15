Sun, 15 May, 2022 - 12:28

AA Ireland warns fuel prices will stay high as diesel hits €1.95 per litre

AA Ireland has said it is hard to predict when fuel will stabilise in price or come down.
AA Ireland warns fuel prices will stay high as diesel hits €1.95 per litre

James Cox

AA Ireland has said it is hard to predict when fuel will stabilise in price or come down.

It said diesel in particular is likely to stay quite high into the short to medium term due to an EU ban on diesel from Russia.

The national cost of diesel is around €1.95 per litre and in Dublin's it's €1.97.

AA Ireland spokesperson Paddy Comyn has this advice for drivers to deal with spiralling fuel prices.

"If you consider that if you do fill your tank with petrol or diesel in one go, that is a help," he told Newstalk.

"There are also things you can do in terms of saving fuel, reduce your speed a little bit, especially on motorways that can save you quite a lot of money on fuel, also just make sure things like your tyre pressures are correct, that will also save you a significant amount on fuel economy as well."

More in this section

High Court settlement paves way for soldiers to join national pay talks High Court settlement paves way for soldiers to join national pay talks
Convicted child sex offender fails to halt trial for 270 counts of alleged abuse Convicted child sex offender fails to halt trial for 270 counts of alleged abuse
Man to be sentenced for attacking former Dublin player (74) in Dame Street pub Man to be sentenced for attacking former Dublin player (74) in Dame Street pub
Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald

Boris Johnson using protocol to distract from domestic problems – McDonald

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more