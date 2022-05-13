Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 06:47

'Wagatha Christie' trial: Coleen Rooney to give evidence in libel case

The case comes after a viral social media post in October 2019
'Wagatha Christie' trial: Coleen Rooney to give evidence in libel case

By Jess Glass, PA

Coleen Rooney is expected to start her evidence in the high-profile libel claim brought by fellow footballer’s wife Rebekah Vardy at the UK High Court.

On the fourth day of the trial on Friday, Mrs Vardy is due to finish her evidence, with Mrs Rooney then taking her place in the witness box in Court 13 of the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

Mrs Vardy has been giving evidence for around 10 hours, at times becoming emotional on Wednesday and Thursday.

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial
Rebekah Vardy leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice (James Manning/PA)

The case comes after a viral social media post in October 2019, where Mrs Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a “sting operation” and accused Mrs Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, denies leaking stories to the media and is suing her fellow footballer’s wife for libel, while Mrs Rooney is defending the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true” and in the public interest.

The fake stories Mrs Rooney planted on her Instagram during the sting operation featured her travelling to Mexico for a “gender selection” procedure, her planning to return to TV, and the basement flooding at her home.

In the post on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, she wrote: “I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

“It’s ………. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

More in this section

Singer Christina Perri pregnant again two years after miscarriage ‘heartbreak’ Singer Christina Perri pregnant again two years after miscarriage ‘heartbreak’
Kate Moss to give evidence in Johnny Depp defamation case Kate Moss to give evidence in Johnny Depp defamation case
New Mission: Impossible trailer gives a glimpse of action-packed seventh film New Mission: Impossible trailer gives a glimpse of action-packed seventh film
Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny discusses his ‘epic’ Marvel acting debut

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny discusses his ‘epic’ Marvel acting debut

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more