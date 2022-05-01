Vogue Williams reveals name of new baby boy

Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer Matthews have revealed the inspiration behind the name of their new baby boy, Otto James Matthews.

The couple’s third child was born on April 18th at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Irish presenter and model Vogue told Hello Magazine that the baby’s middle name was inspired by Spencer’s older brother James – who is married to Pippa Middleton.

She said: "I heard somebody else's child called Otto a couple of years ago and the name always stuck.

"I just loved it. I think Otto James together sounds really cool."

The mother-of-three said she felt “amazing” after the arrival of her new son, who has “slotted in straight away” with three-year-old Theodore and 20-month-old Gigi.

Baby Otto is the “spitting image” of her husband Spencer, Vogue added.

"If I had been shown this baby and had to choose which one was mine, I would never know because he's just the spitting image of Spencer,” she said.

Spencer said he felt “very fortunate and blessed,” adding that he and Vogue “couldn't ask for better kids”.

"It's always been our intention to have a big family and we are very lucky that we have been able to do that."