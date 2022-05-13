Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 14:30

Tapestries of Florence Welch unveiled to celebrate fifth album Dance Fever

The artwork reflects the singer’s passion for the pre-Raphaelite era.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

A trio of hand-woven tapestries depicting singer Florence Welch have been unveiled to celebrate the release of her first album in four years.

The artwork reflects the Brit award winner’s passion for pre-Raphaelite art which “has been a musical and artistic inspiration” and is brought to life in her new album Dance Fever.

The singer, known for her eponymous rock band Florence + The Machine, has been immortalised in the 19th century-style tapestries which hang in Dulwich Picture Gallery gardens, where Welch performed in 2017.

Tapestry
Tapestry in Dulwich Picture Gallery (Spotify/PA)

Welch said: “Pre-Raphaelite art has been a musical and artistic inspiration of mine for years, brought to life most recently through the lyrics and album creative in Dance Fever.

“To be transported back to my favourite era and re-imagined in the style of the leading women who inspired Rossetti and Hunt is a dream I never imagined, on top of being hung in one of my most loved galleries in my hometown of South London.”

The director of Dulwich Gallery said the Spotify tapestries were the “perfect complement” to their exhibition Reframed: The Woman In The Window.

Jennifer Scott said: “Florence herself is a modern-day representation of Pre-Raphaelite muses like Sir John Everett Millais’s Ophelia.

Dulwich Picture Gallery
Dulwich Picture Gallery (Spotify/PA)

“Five years on from her exclusive concert here in 2017, we are thrilled to have the Tapestries hanging in our gardens.”

The Dance Fever Tapestries exhibition will be on display for free until May 20 at Dulwich Picture Gallery.

