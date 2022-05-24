Singer Christina Perri pregnant again two years after miscarriage ‘heartbreak’

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

US singer Christina Perri has announced she is pregnant again two years after suffering a “heartbreaking” miscarriage.

Perri, who is best known for hits including Jar Of Hearts and A Thousand Years, shared the news on social media on Monday and said she and her family were “very excited”.

“Rosie sent Carmella a little sister and we’re very excited,” the 35-year-old wrote, captioning a video showing her daughter opening a box with photos of her pregnancy scans.

“We’ve been having all the feelings, but mostly trying everyday to choose joy.”

The video showed Perri and husband Paul Costabile smiling and laughing with their young daughter, who is heard to say “I love you mom” at the end.

In January 2020 she revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks and had been a week away from telling loved ones about the pregnancy.

“We are shocked and completely heartbroken,” she said at the time.

“We were only 1 week away from sharing the news so I feel like it’s also important to share this news too. I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame.”

Perri said she is “so sad but not ashamed”, adding: “I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing.”

She ended her message by saying: “I am so sad but not discouraged. When the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost.”

Perri tied the knot with Costabile in December 2017 and the couple welcomed their daughter, Carmella Stanley, the following January.

She first found fame after her single Jar Of Hearts appeared on reality show So You Think You Can Dance in 2010.

It went on to be a hit on both sides of the Atlantic. Perri is also known for the song A Thousand Years, which featured on The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 soundtrack.