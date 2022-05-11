Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 12:04

Paris Hilton ‘honoured’ by White House trip to discuss anti-child abuse campaign

The reality star and influencer said she had had 'inspiring' meetings with policy staff during her visit to the US capital on Tuesday
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Paris Hilton said she was “honoured” to visit the White House and discuss her campaigning against child abuse.

The reality star and influencer said she had had “inspiring” meetings with policy staff during her visit to the US capital on Tuesday.

Hilton, 41, said she had discussed new legislation aimed at shoring up protections for children in residential programmes and facilities, according to CNN.

In a post on Twitter, she wrote: “So honored to be back in DC to continue my advocacy work.

“I had such an inspiring time meeting with policy staff & walking the halls of the West Wing with advocates.

“I am so glad to see that the most powerful office in the world is dedicated to fighting for the rights of all.”

