Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 19:46

N-Dubz announce reformation and UK arena tour following 11-year hiatus

The British hip hop group announced the end of the break on social media on Monday
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Hip hop group N-Dubz have announced they will reform for a UK arena tour later this year.

The group announced the end of their decade-long hiatus on social media on Monday.

The surprise announcement revealed that new single Charmer would be released on Thursday May 19th, with tickets for the tour in November 2022 to go on sale the following day.

A 40-second video shared by group members showed a helicopter flying over London with the trio later emerging on to a landing strip.

The group originally announced plans for a two-year hiatus to focus on their solo careers in 2011 but have not released any new material since.

N-Dubz are Dappy, real name Costadinos Contostavlos, his cousin Tulisa Contostavlos and Fazer, real name Richard Rawson.

