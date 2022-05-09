Live at the Marquee to return with The Coronas and Olivia Rodrigo among acts

Muireann Duffy

Live at the Marquee returns to Cork this summer after a two-year absence due to Covid-19.

This year will bring a mix of music, comedy and performance, kicking off with the Coronas later this month.

"After an absence of 2 years, Live at the Marquee Cork is back with a bang this summer kicking off on 27 May when The Coronas take to the stage," Aiken Promotions tweeted.

After an absence of 2 years, Live at the Marquee Cork (@LATMofficial) is back with a bang this summer kicking off on 27 May when @TheCoronas take to the stage. 2022 presents an exciting line up of music, comedy and performance!



Tickets 🎟 https://t.co/C0dZL9y2L3 pic.twitter.com/rVUXcsZ6j6 — Aiken Promotions (@aikenpromotions) May 9, 2022

Podcast duo The 2 Johnnies are next up on May 28th, while comedians John Bishop, Joanne McNally, Dara Ó Briain and Tommy Tiernan take to the stage in June.

Riverdance will perform on June 3rd-5th, before DJ Jenny Greene returns with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra on June 24th.

Tom Jones and Christy Moore will each play one night in Cork, before Olivia Rodrigo, who gained international fame with her debut album Sour, featuring number 1 hits Drivers Licence and Good 4 U, closes this year's festivities on June 29th.

Tickets for all the events can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website where still available, while organisers confirmed all original tickets for 2020 and 2021 rescheduled gigs remain valid.