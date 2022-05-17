Tue, 17 May, 2022 - 06:24

Kourtney Kardashian confirms legal wedding to Travis Barker

The Hollywood couple were spotted the day prior outside a Santa Barbara courthouse.
By Alana Calvert, PA

Kourtney Kardashian has confirmed her legal wedding to Travis Barker with an Instagram post.

The reality star shared a photo with her 177 million followers on Monday showing her and her new husband seated in a black convertible kissing with “Just married” and cans tied to the rear bumper.

Kardashian’s accompanying caption said: “Till death do us part.”

Barker shared an identical post to his 6.9 million followers with the same image and caption.

The couple had earlier held a “practice” wedding after the Grammys in April hosted by an Elvis impersonator at 2am.

The joint confirmation on Monday from Kardashian (43) and Barker (46) comes a day after US media reported the pair had legally wed at a courthouse in Anacapa in Santa Barbara, California.

Photos and video published by TMZ and People showed the reality TV star in a traditional white veil and a short white dress with a love-heart decoration near the bust. Barker, meanwhile, wore a black suit.

According to TMZ, the small ceremony was attended by Kardashian’s grandmother and Barker’s father. The entertainment site also reported that the reality star and Blink-182 drummer will have a larger wedding ceremony in Italy in the “near future”.

The Hollywood power couple became engaged in October 2021.

