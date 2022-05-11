Kardashian lawyer says Blac Chyna’s bias claim is an ‘effort to save face’

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Lawyers for the Kardashian family have accused Blac Chyna of filing a “baseless effort to save face” after the reality star claimed a US judge was “undeniably hostile and extremely biased” against her and her lawyer.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, sued the famous family for defamation in 2017 after claiming they had played a role in getting her reality show, Rob & Chyna, cancelled.

Her lawsuit, which was thrown out last week, alleged that the Kardashians falsely told producers that she had attacked her then-fiance Rob Kardashian in 2016.

In documents obtained by the PA news agency, lawyers for the Kardashians said her efforts to “make a scapegoat” of judge Gregory Alarcon, who presided over the matter, were “frivolous” and “dishonest”.

The reality star, whose real name is Angela White, sued the famous family including Kim Kardashian (pictured) for defamation in 2017 (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“Plaintiff claims Judge Alarcon exhibited an ‘undeniably hostile and extremely biased’ attitude towards her and Ms Ciani since April 19 and April 20, 2022—the day both sides presented opening statements to the jury—yet Plaintiff and her counsel nonetheless proceeded without complaint as Judge Alarcon presided over a 10-day trial,” the documents said.

“Plaintiff’s statement and sworn declaration of disqualification is a baseless effort to save face after losing at trial and is devoid of any legal basis to disqualify Judge Alarcon from presiding over further matters in this action.

“While Plaintiff and her counsel Lynne Ciani are understandably disappointed about the jury’s defence verdict following an emotionally charged trial, their effort to make a scapegoat of Judge Alarcon is frivolous, dishonest, and deserving of sanctions.”

The documents added that Chyna had taken a “wait and see” approach and filed the motion to disqualify judge Alarcon from presiding over future matters in the case only after the verdict against her had been returned.