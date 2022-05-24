Kardashian family share photos following wedding of Kourtney and Travis Barker

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The Kardashian family have shared photos of their luxurious weekend in Italy for the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and her now-husband Travis Barker.

Kylie Jenner shared a selection of snaps on social media on Monday, with Kim Kardashian promising fans she would also be posting “major spam” from the event.

The new Hollywood power couple tied the knot officially in Portofino, in the north-west of Italy, over the weekend after previously having a “practice” wedding last month in Las Vegas.

The couple also previously announced they had legally wed at a courthouse in Anacapa in Santa Barbara, California earlier this month.

Both the reality star, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, posted a photo of themselves kissing at the altar, with the caption, “happily ever after”, on Sunday.

Kourtney was dressed in a floor-length veil with a large image of the Virgin Mary design on the side, and Barker wore a black suit, both designed by Dolce & Gabbana, according to People magazine.

The reality star later posted another photo of the two smiling and facing the guests moments later, with the caption: “Introducing Mr and Mrs Barker.”

She also changed her name to Kourtney Kardashian Barker on Instagram.

Sharing her own “Portofino dump”, Kylie Jenner showed off a selection of snaps, which included herself and her daughter Stormi, food from the wedding, and her sister being walked into the ceremony by family matriarch Kris Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian also shared photos of her outfit for the ceremony, a strapless black and red dress covered in hearts, also designed by Dolce & Gabbana, and a sunflower-inspired headpiece.

I am prepping all my Italy content now! Get ready for the major spam! It won’t take me a week to post it don’t worry lol. I just like to live in the moment sometimes but getting all my posts ready 🇮🇹❤️ — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 23, 2022

Writing on Twitter, Kim told her fans that she was taking extra time “getting all my posts ready”.

“I am prepping all my Italy content now!” she wrote.

“Get ready for the major spam! It won’t take me a week to post it don’t worry lol.

“I just like to live in the moment sometimes but getting all my posts ready.”