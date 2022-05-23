Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 20:24

ITV announces end of Endeavour after a decade on screens

The series, which charts the early career of the young Inspector Morse, started in 2012
ITV announces end of Endeavour after a decade on screens

Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Hit detective drama Endeavour is coming to an end after 10 years on screen, ITV has announced.

The forthcoming ninth series of the Inspector Morse prequel, which is being filmed in Oxford, will be its last.

ITV announced the news with a teaser video featuring a reading of the poem How Clear, How Lovely Bright by AE Housman concluding with the words “The end of the beginning”.

Screenwriters Russell Lewis, Shaun Evans and Roger Allam came to a mutual decision to end the series, which debuted in January 2012.

Executive producer Damien Timmer, on behalf of producers Mammoth Screen, said: “Endeavour has been a real labour of love for all of us, and we salute Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse’s coming of age across 72 hours of TV.

“Russell always knew where he wanted the series to end, and that remorseful day is nearly upon us.

“Russell has many surprises up his sleeve for the final three films, with the return of some familiar faces and new challenges for Endeavour and Thursday to face before the final goodbye.”

Inspector Morse ran from 1987 to 2000, and Endeavour, which charts the early career of the young Endeavour Morse, started in 2012.

Shaun Evans plays the leading role as the sleuth rises from detective constable to detective sergeant, working within the Oxford City Police criminal investigation department.

The series began as a single film in 2012 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Morse.

The Inspector Morse novels, which served as the inspiration for the long-running main series, were written by author Colin Dexter.

He died aged 86 in March 2017, shortly before the cameras rolled on the fifth series of Endeavour.

More in this section

Justin Bieber announces Dublin concert as part of Justice World Tour Justin Bieber announces Dublin concert as part of Justice World Tour
Marcus Rashford and Marian Keyes among winners at British Book Awards Marcus Rashford and Marian Keyes among winners at British Book Awards
Kate Moss to give evidence in Johnny Depp defamation case Kate Moss to give evidence in Johnny Depp defamation case
Singer Christina Perri pregnant again two years after miscarriage ‘heartbreak’

Singer Christina Perri pregnant again two years after miscarriage ‘heartbreak’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more