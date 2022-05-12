Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 22:32

Ireland fails to make Eurovision Grand Final

Brooke Scullion’s performance of pop break-up track That’s Rich did not make the cut.
Ireland fails to make Eurovision Grand Final

PA

Ireland have failed to make it through to the Eurovision Grand Final after Brooke Scullion’s performance of pop break-up track That’s Rich did not make the cut.

The 10 successful countries to secure a place in Saturday’s final include Belgium, Czech Republic, Azerbaijan, Poland and Finland.

Estonia, Australia and Sweden are also among the nations which have been confirmed to compete in the final after acts from 18 countries took to the stage in Turin, Italy.

Romania and Serbia have also secured a place in the final.

This means for the acts from Israel, Georgia, Malta, San Marino, Cyprus, North Macedonia and Montenegro their Eurovision journey ends here.

The 10 successful countries will join the 10 who also secured places during the first semi-final round on Tuesday. - PA

More in this section

Marcus Rashford and Marian Keyes among winners at British Book Awards Marcus Rashford and Marian Keyes among winners at British Book Awards
Singer Christina Perri pregnant again two years after miscarriage ‘heartbreak’ Singer Christina Perri pregnant again two years after miscarriage ‘heartbreak’
Kate Moss to give evidence in Johnny Depp defamation case Kate Moss to give evidence in Johnny Depp defamation case
Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny discusses his ‘epic’ Marvel acting debut

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny discusses his ‘epic’ Marvel acting debut

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more