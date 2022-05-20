Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 07:34

In Pictures: Tom Cruise and British royals lead stars at Top Gun: Maverick premiere

The film’s UK premiere took place on Thursday.
In Pictures: Tom Cruise and British royals lead stars at Top Gun: Maverick premiere

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Hollywood star Tom Cruise and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken to the red carpet in their sartorial best at the Top Gun: Maverick film premiere.

The actor was joined by William and Kate at the glitzy event in Leicester Square, which is taking place as a royal film performance.

Cruise, 59, has reprised his role as hot-shot Navy lieutenant Maverick, more than 30 years after the release of the original film.

Kate, 40, cut an elegant figure while accompanying William to the premiere.

Top Gun: Maverick UK Premiere – London
The Duchess of Cambridge with Miles Teller and Tom Cruise (Ian West/PA)

Top Gun: Maverick UK Premiere – London
Miles Teller, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Jay Ellis and other members of the cast (Ian West/PA)

Top Gun: Maverick UK Premiere – London
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak to Tom Cruise (Ian West/PA)

Top Gun: Maverick UK Premiere – London
Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly (Ian West/PA)

Top Gun: Maverick UK Premiere – London
Miles Teller (Ian West/PA)

Top Gun: Maverick UK Premiere – London
Jon Hamm (Ian West/PA)

Top Gun: Maverick UK Premiere – London
Tom Cruise waves to fans (Ian West/PA)

Top Gun: Maverick UK Premiere – London
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry (Ian West/PA)

More in this section

Justin Bieber announces Dublin concert as part of Justice World Tour Justin Bieber announces Dublin concert as part of Justice World Tour
New Mission: Impossible trailer gives a glimpse of action-packed seventh film New Mission: Impossible trailer gives a glimpse of action-packed seventh film
Marcus Rashford and Marian Keyes among winners at British Book Awards Marcus Rashford and Marian Keyes among winners at British Book Awards
Singer Christina Perri pregnant again two years after miscarriage ‘heartbreak’

Singer Christina Perri pregnant again two years after miscarriage ‘heartbreak’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more