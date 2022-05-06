Idris Elba and AJ Tracey among stars supporting Grenfell charity single

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Idris Elba, AJ Tracey, Ashley Walters and Mabel are among the famous faces featuring in the Grenfell charity single music video to mark five years since the tragedy.

The track titled West Side Story: A Grenfell Tribute, produced by British DJ Toddla T, features rappers and singers from areas surrounding the tower professing their feelings of loss, grief and hope to mark the anniversary.

The upcoming music video will feature cameo appearances from Hollywood actor Elba, rapper Tracey, Top Boy star Walters and singer-songwriter Mabel sharing messages of support.

It will also star rappers Digga D, KSI and drummer Matt Helders from the Arctic Monkeys, as well as featuring survivors of the disaster.

Proceeds from the single will go to the charity One Vibe, established in the immediate aftermath of the fire in North Kensington, who will distribute donations towards local initiatives for young people.

Founded by Palmira Morais and Mel Rudder, the charity has hosted events and provided support for young people in the area affected by the Grenfell tragedy.

Ms Morais, who also works for BBC Comedy, told the PA news agency: “At the time we could see Grenfell from my children’s bedroom, it really shook us to the core.

“Having children and working with children voluntarily, I just thought what can I do to help.

“We just thought with the five-year anniversary around the corner how can we allow young people to express themselves and give them a voice.

AJ Tracey performing at the TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow (Lesley Martin/PA)

“We thought music was something that connected most people.”

The song features young artists in the west London area including G2 Slime, who raps about his friend who died in the tragedy on June 14.

Ms Morais said: “We have got so much talent in the area such as Mabel, AJ Tracey, Digga D, we thought it would be amazing to pool all the talent that we have and give an opportunity for young people in the area to work with each other and express themselves five years on, how the journey has been for them.

“I think AJ Tracey is amazing, the kids really look up to him because he grew up on an estate and the kids adore him.

“I think it is really important to have someone they can relate to with the lyrics and bringing attention to the area.

“With the song, I want people to have awareness about the pain that is still ongoing but the kids in the area they are resilient, they have been positive and they are looking forward.”

Ms Morais praised song producer Toddla T, who has previously supported One Vibe by donating the proceeds from his single Carnival Love with Miraa May to the charity.

She added: “Toddla T has been amazing, he donated his time, he is always very positive towards the young people with words of encouragement.

“For me, he is my hero because he works closely with these young people.

“Not knowing them he’s formed a great relationship with them, sometimes kids all you need is someone to believe in them and give them a platform and he has done exactly that and the kids love it.”

Grenfell charity single West Side Story was released on Friday.