Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 10:56

Fred Savage dropped from The Wonder Years reboot after misconduct complaints

Producer 20th Television said it had been made aware of allegations made against the actor and launched an investigation.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Fred Savage has been dropped as director and executive producer of US comedy series The Wonder Years following complaints of misconduct.

Producer 20th Television said it had been made aware of allegations made against the actor and launched an investigation.

Following the investigation’s conclusion the decision was made to terminate Savage’s employment, Deadline reported.

“Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched,” the company said in a statement shared with the US trade publication.

“Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years.”

No further details of the complaints were shared.

The Wonder Years is a reboot of the 1988 original series in which Savage starred as protagonist Kevin Arnold.

He is also known for other television series including The Grinder and Friends From College and films such as The Princess Bride and Austin Powers: Goldmember.

