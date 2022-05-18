Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 15:39

Eric Clapton cancels shows after testing positive for Covid

The 77-year-old rocker tested positive following his concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 8.
Eric Clapton cancels shows after testing positive for Covid

By Associated Press Reporter

Eric Clapton, a critic of coronavirus vaccines and pandemic restrictions, has tested positive for Covid-19 and cancelled two upcoming European gigs.

Clapton’s upcoming shows in Zurich on Tuesday and Milan on Wednesday will be rescheduled, he announced on his Facebook page and official online site.

The 77-year-old rocker tested positive following his concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 8.

 

“Eric is also anxious to avoid passing on any infection to any of his band, crew, promoters, their staff and of course, the fans,” the statement said. He hoped to be able to resume the tour, starting with two concerts in Bologna on May 20.

“It is very frustrating that having avoided Covid throughout lockdown and throughout the period when travel restrictions have been in place, Eric should have succumbed to Covid at this point in time,” the statement added.

Clapton has expressed scepticism about the Covid-19 vaccine in the past. In 2020, he and Van Morrison released an anti-lockdown song titled Stand And Deliver featuring the lyrics: “Do you want to be a free man, or do you want to be a slave?” He also lashed out a year later with the song This Has Gotta Stop.

More in this section

Marcus Rashford and Marian Keyes among winners at British Book Awards Marcus Rashford and Marian Keyes among winners at British Book Awards
Singer Christina Perri pregnant again two years after miscarriage ‘heartbreak’ Singer Christina Perri pregnant again two years after miscarriage ‘heartbreak’
Kate Moss to give evidence in Johnny Depp defamation case Kate Moss to give evidence in Johnny Depp defamation case
New Mission: Impossible trailer gives a glimpse of action-packed seventh film

New Mission: Impossible trailer gives a glimpse of action-packed seventh film

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more