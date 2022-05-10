Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 09:39

Ed Sheeran joins rapper Travis Scott on line-up at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The multi-award winning singer-songwriter will perform from Belfast where he is currently in the middle of his Mathematics Tour.
Ed Sheeran joins rapper Travis Scott on line-up at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Ed Sheeran will join acts including rapper Travis Scott as part of the line-up for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (BBMA).

The multi-award winning singer-songwriter will perform from Belfast where he is currently in the middle of his Mathematics Tour.

He is nominated for nine gongs at this year’s BBMAs including top male artist, alongside Drake, The Weeknd, Justin Beiber and Lil Nas X, which he previously won in 2018.

Adele and Dua Lipa take on Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo, for top female artist.

Oxford-based indie band Glass Animals will take on Korean supergroup BTS in the top duo/group category, and are also nominated for best rock band and top streaming song for their viral hit Heat Waves.

In November last year the band secured a new US chart record for the longest climb into the top 10 of the Billboard singles chart with the track.

They reached the tenth spot of the Billboard Hot 100 after 42 weeks in the chart, the longest trip to the top spot in its 63-year history.

The BBMA show will be Scott’s first live performance since the tragedy at the Astroworld music festival, in Texas, in November last year, in which 10 people were killed.

The rapper continued to play his headline slot during the incident and later said he did not know fans were injured during the crush.

In 2019-20 the rapper became the first artist in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 to have three songs enter the chart at No. 1 in less than a year

The BBMAs will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday May 15th, 1am Irish time on NBC.

The show, hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, will honour the year’s top artists on the Billboard charts in 62 categories.

More in this section

Singer Christina Perri pregnant again two years after miscarriage ‘heartbreak’ Singer Christina Perri pregnant again two years after miscarriage ‘heartbreak’
Justin Bieber announces Dublin concert as part of Justice World Tour Justin Bieber announces Dublin concert as part of Justice World Tour
New Mission: Impossible trailer gives a glimpse of action-packed seventh film New Mission: Impossible trailer gives a glimpse of action-packed seventh film
Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny discusses his ‘epic’ Marvel acting debut

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny discusses his ‘epic’ Marvel acting debut

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more