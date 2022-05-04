Duran Duran frontman hails ‘most valued’ recognition by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon has said the band being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a “special and most valued kind of recognition” for their lifetime dedication to new music.

The renowned British new wave group were voted into this year’s cohort alongside a host of global stars including Dolly Parton, Eminem and Lionel Richie.

The band, comprising of singer Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor, received the most fan votes out of all the nominated musicians.

Speaking from France as they continue their European tour, Le Bon said: “Well crikey O’Reilly, slap my face and call me Charley.

“Here in the wild, beautiful world of Duran Duran, I think we’re all in a little bit of a daze about this.

“It’s one thing to be nominated – but a totally different thing altogether to be actually voted up for induction into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which is to my mind the closest thing you’ll ever get to a rock & roll knighthood.

“This truly is a special and most valued kind of recognition for our lifetime’s dedication to new music.”

He also praised the fans who voted, saying: “We owe a great debt of gratitude to all our fans, and everybody else who kept us in the number one slot for almost the entire duration of the RockHall 2022 Public Vote.

“We are humbled and truly elated by the depth of your support, and wish to share this momentous day for Duran Duran with all of you.”

Duran Duran formed in Birmingham in 1978 (Niall Carson/PA)

Bassist Taylor said the induction is “quite an honour” and one the band had never expected.

He added: “We have never thought of ourselves as a rock ‘n’ roll band, more of an ‘ongoing art project’, however, I feel a profound sense of gratitude for the acknowledgement this award represents.

“We are thrilled to see some of our contemporaries joining us this year, Annie and Dave in particular, and would like to thank each and every one of you who took the time to register and vote for us.

“The overwhelming support that allowed us to win the people’s vote has been incredible.”

Alongside the public vote, the recipients were voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals.

Chairman of the Rock Hall John Sykes said: “Each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock ‘n’ roll.”

Pop duo Eurythmics, consisting of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, were also among the 2022 inductees in the performers category, as well as Pat Benatar and Carly Simon.

Duran Duran formed in Birmingham in 1978 and were one of the biggest acts of the 1980s with hits including Hungry Like The Wolf, Rio, Girls On Film, Wild Boys and Bond theme A View To A Kill.

The band will play their first London headline show in six years when they take to the stage at British Summer Time in Hyde Park.

After playing a number of shows across the UK and Europe, they will start their long-awaited North America headline tour in August, which includes performances at Madison Square Garden in New York City and The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The 37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on November 5 at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California.