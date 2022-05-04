Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 09:22

Dates announced for 2023 Sundance Film Festival

The world-famous festival, which takes place in Park City, Utah, will run from January 19th to 29th next year, organisers have confirmed.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Dates have been announced for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

The world-famous festival, which takes place in Park City, Utah, will run from January 19th to 29th next year, organisers have confirmed.

The event is due to take place as a hybrid event, with a combination of in-person and online screenings.

The 2022 festival was scheduled to take place in this manner, but was moved entirely online due to the pandemic.

 

Organisers said the 2023 program, which will include world-premiere feature films, short films and episodic work, will be larger than those presented digitally in the prior two years.

“We can’t wait to return to our home in Park City and present exciting new work from around the world live and in person,” said festival director Tabitha Jackson.

“We also have two years of digital exhibition and participation under our collective belt, and are returning to the excitement and immediacy of live events while retaining a powerful online offering.”

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Press Room – London
This year’s festival saw the world-premiere of Coda, starring Troy Kotsur (pictured), which went on to win multiple awards including the Oscar for best picture (Ian West/PA)

Organisers say the hybrid element of the past two festivals has helped expand the audience reach and made the events more accessible than in previous years.

This year’s festival saw the world-premiere of Coda which went on to win multiple awards including the Oscar for best picture.

The film, which focuses on a family of deaf fishermen, was awarded four top awards at Sundance including the Grand Jury prize.

Submissions for the 2023 Sundance film festival are also now open.

