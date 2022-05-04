Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 10:01

Daniel Radcliffe is ‘full of surprises’ in trailer for Weird Al Yankovic biopic

The Harry Potter star gives riotous performances to cheering crowds, brandishing an accordion in the new teaser clip.
Daniel Radcliffe is ‘full of surprises’ in trailer for Weird Al Yankovic biopic

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Daniel Radcliffe is “full of surprises” as he appears for the first time in a new teaser trailer for an upcoming biopic about the life of US comedian Weird Al Yankovic.

The Harry Potter star gives riotous performances to cheering crowds, brandishing an accordion in a curly wig, glasses and moustache in the 60-second clip.

The film will follow the life and career of the musical parody sensation who rose to fame with comical spoof versions of classic songs.

The trailer also shows Radcliffe in medical scrubs performing Like A Surgeon, Yankovic’s hit song based on Like A Virgin by Madonna.

In other scenes he dresses in a collection of colourful Hawaiian shirts as well as shirtless onstage performances in which the actor showcases an impressive physique.

“What can I say, I’m full of surprises,” Radcliffe says.

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story is produced by Funny Or Die and will air on streaming service Roku.

Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time and has won five Grammy awards.

Sharing the teaser the comedian wrote: “Get psyched.”

Speaking about the film on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Radcliffe said it was “one of the most fun things I’ve ever done”.

“I’m rarely excited to see stuff that I’m in. I’m very excited to see that,” he said.

“It’s a fully insane movie it’s one of the most fun things I’ve ever done.”

He revealed Yankovic had given him accordion lessons and loaned him his personal instrument to prepare for the role and would “go to my grave” with the experience.

Yankovic previously shared the first glimpse of Daniel Radcliffe in costume and joked that a cosplayer had tried to “crash our set” and later been thrown out by security.

“SHOOT DAY #8: It never fails – we’re trying to shoot a movie here, and this cosplayer weirdo tries to crash our set,” he captioned the photo.

“Ugh! I mean, I love my fans, but… boundaries, people!

Yankovic’s 2014 release Mandatory Fun was the first comedy album in history to debut at number one on US music chart Billboard’s Top 200.

His early hits included Eat It, a parody of Michael Jackson’s Beat It, and Amish Paradise, based on Gangsta’s Paradise by Coolio.

His music videos have featured famous faces including Jack Black, Seth Green and Donny Osmond.

Yankovic previously said he was “thrilled” to be portrayed by Radcliffe and joked that the film would be “the role future generations will remember him for”.

Production for WEIRD began in Los Angeles in early February and the film is scheduled for release later this year.

More in this section

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny discusses his ‘epic’ Marvel acting debut Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny discusses his ‘epic’ Marvel acting debut
Marcus Rashford and Marian Keyes among winners at British Book Awards Marcus Rashford and Marian Keyes among winners at British Book Awards
Kate Moss to give evidence in Johnny Depp defamation case Kate Moss to give evidence in Johnny Depp defamation case
Justin Bieber announces Dublin concert as part of Justice World Tour

Justin Bieber announces Dublin concert as part of Justice World Tour

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more