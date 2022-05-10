Covid lockdown made me reassess priorities, reveals Emeli Sande

Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Emeli Sande said she put all her energy into making music during the national lockdown, which she revealed was also a time that forced her to reassess her priorities.

The singer-songwriter (35) said she wants to heal and connect people through her music following the global pandemic.

Speaking on The Rebecca Judd Show, she said: “I just want to give people a headspace from the beginning of the album to the end, just a bit of freedom and a place where they can feel encouraged, inspired, and also just have a bit of fun.

“I really want to give people release with the music and definitely during lockdown, because I used to study medicine.

“I have a lot of friends who are now doctors and obviously we’re talking about the NHS so much, the frontline workers.

“Music is a wonderful thing for entertaining and I’m privileged, I love to make music.

“It’s great for me, but what am I actually giving to people, and how can I heal through the music. That was something that was always on my mind.

“Through the music, how can I connect and heal and give something beyond entertainment.”

Sande added that the Covid-19 national lockdown made her reassess her priorities.

She said: “You really have to re-evaluate yourself and your worth and your priorities in life.

“Having a studio at home was a massive blessing, so I could really just put all that energy, all those thoughts into the music and actually have a project to work on.

“I think that was my saving grace to be honest.”

Sande also said that the title of her new album Let’s Say For Instance was created to “inspire thought” and was about “being in control of your own destiny”.

The Prince of Wales shakes hands with Emeli Sande (Frank Augstein/PA)

She said: “I think until you can imagine something, it’s not possible.

“I think a lot of people get stuck in depression or low vibrations because they just don’t think a better or brighter future is possible.

“Let’s say for instance, you do deserve a great life. Let’s say for instance, you do deserve love in your life.

“The future is going to be amazing. Let’s just say for instance, so it can just place that little bit of that speck of hope in someone’s head and then we move forward.”