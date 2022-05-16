Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 10:48

Coleen Rooney to continue evidence in ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial

Mrs Rooney is defending the libel claim brought by Rebekah Vardy on the basis of truth and public interest.
Coleen Rooney to continue evidence in ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial

By PA High Court Staff

Coleen Rooney is set to enter the witness box for a second time as the so-called “Wagatha Christie” libel trial enters its second week at the High Court in London.

In a viral social media post in October 2019, Mrs Rooney (36) said she had carried out a “sting operation” and accused Rebekah Vardy (40) of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, denies leaking stories to the media and is suing her fellow footballer’s wife for libel, while Mrs Rooney is defending the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

On Friday afternoon, Mrs Rooney began giving evidence in Court 13 of the Royal Courts of Justice, facing questions from Mrs Vardy’s barrister Hugh Tomlinson QC.

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial
Rebekah Vardy arrives at the Royal Courts Of Justice in London. Photo: Yui Mok/PA

Asked what she set out to achieve with the widely shared post, Mrs Rooney replied: “I wasn’t achieving anything, what I wanted was to stop the person who was leaking my private information to The Sun.”

Mrs Rooney added that she had given out warnings “many times” but “it didn’t stop”, adding that the post was her “last resort”.

On Monday, the TV personality is due to give the second half of her live evidence, finishing her cross-examination with Mr Tomlinson before being asked questions by her barrister, David Sherborne.

Mrs Rooney’s questioning is expected to be followed by evidence from her brother Joe McLoughlin and football agent Paul Stretford.

Her evidence comes after Mrs Vardy spent around 10 hours being cross examined in the witness box from May 10 – the first day of the high-profile trial.

Asked about her time being questioned, Mrs Vardy described it as “exhausting, intimidating”, adding: “I feel like I’ve been bullied and manipulated.”

Mrs Rooney is defending the libel claim brought by Mrs Vardy on the basis of truth and public interest.

The libel battle comes after Mrs Rooney publicly claimed that an account behind three fake stories in The Sun that she had posted on her personal Instagram account was Mrs Vardy’s.

The fake stories Mrs Rooney planted on her Instagram during the sting operation featured her travelling to Mexico for a “gender selection” procedure, her planning to return to TV, and the basement flooding at her home.

In the post on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, she wrote: “I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. “It’s ………. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

More in this section

New Mission: Impossible trailer gives a glimpse of action-packed seventh film New Mission: Impossible trailer gives a glimpse of action-packed seventh film
Marcus Rashford and Marian Keyes among winners at British Book Awards Marcus Rashford and Marian Keyes among winners at British Book Awards
Singer Christina Perri pregnant again two years after miscarriage ‘heartbreak’ Singer Christina Perri pregnant again two years after miscarriage ‘heartbreak’
Justin Bieber announces Dublin concert as part of Justice World Tour

Justin Bieber announces Dublin concert as part of Justice World Tour

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more