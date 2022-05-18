Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 13:33

Bruno Tonioli ‘quits as Strictly Come Dancing judge after 18 years’

Anton Du Beke is the frontrunner to take his spot on the panel.
Bruno Tonioli ‘quits as Strictly Come Dancing judge after 18 years’

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Bruno Tonioli has stepped down as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing after 18 years, according to reports.

The 66-year-old Italian dancer and choreographer has been on the panel since the BBC One show’s launch in 2004.

The Daily Mail reported he has quit the show to concentrate on his other role as a judge on its US version, Dancing With The Stars.

In 2020, pandemic travel uncertainty meant Tonioli appeared virtually to give his verdict on the performances during the Sunday night results show.

Strictly Come Dancing
Anton Du Beke (BBC/PA)

And last year he was replaced by long-standing professional partner Anton Du Beke.

Fan favourite Du Beke is now the frontrunner to secure a permanent spot on the panel alongside Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas.

Tonioli joined Strictly during its debut series in 2004 alongside the original panel of Dame Arlene Phillips, Len Goodman and Revel Horwood.

The forthcoming series will be the first since the departures of previous winners Aljaz Skorjanec and Oti Mabuse.

Mabuse, 31, announced in February that she was leaving, while Skorjanec, 32, revealed he was quitting via Instagram on March 28th.

Representatives of Tonioli have been contacted for a response. The BBC declined to comment.

More in this section

Marcus Rashford and Marian Keyes among winners at British Book Awards Marcus Rashford and Marian Keyes among winners at British Book Awards
Singer Christina Perri pregnant again two years after miscarriage ‘heartbreak’ Singer Christina Perri pregnant again two years after miscarriage ‘heartbreak’
Kate Moss to give evidence in Johnny Depp defamation case Kate Moss to give evidence in Johnny Depp defamation case
New Mission: Impossible trailer gives a glimpse of action-packed seventh film

New Mission: Impossible trailer gives a glimpse of action-packed seventh film

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more