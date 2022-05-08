Sun, 08 May, 2022 - 14:35

Bono and The Edge perform in Kyiv bomb shelter in show of support for Ukraine

In videos posted on social media, the pair can be seen performing Ben E. King's Stand By Me with Ukrainian soldiers.
Bono and The Edge from U2 have performed in a makeshift bomb shelter in Kyiv.

It follows an invitation from Ukraine's president. The musicians said they played as a show of solidarity.

Other hits such as their 1987 single With Or Without You were also performed.

In a post on Twitter, the band said: "President @ZelenskyyUa invited us to perform in Kyiv as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and so that’s what we’ve come to do. -- Bono and The Edge #StandWithUkraine"

During an interval, Bono told the small crowd "really there is nowhere in the whole world that we'd rather be today than in the great city of Kyiv".

The 61-year-old Dubliner also shared a message of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

"The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you are fighting for all of us who love freedom.

"We pray that you will enjoy some of that peace soon."

