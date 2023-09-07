Thu, 07 Sep, 2023 - 15:00

Nick Owen ‘very excited to be returning to normality’ as BBC presenter

The 75-year-old said in early August he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Nick Owen has spoken of his excitement at “returning to normality” as a BBC presenter after stepping away due to health issues.

The broadcaster, 75, will be back presenting news programme Midlands Today on Monday.

Owen revealed in early August that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He told Midlands Today: “I’m feeling pretty good… after a turbulent few months and very excited really to think that I’m going back to work because it means a return to normality.

“I’m a bit fragile still but so much better than I’ve been in the last few months.

“So this is a landmark time for me, it really is.”

ANNE DIAMOND ANNOUNCES NEW BABY
Anne Diamond and Nick Owen. Photo: PA.

The former chairman of Luton Town Football Club has worked on Midlands Today for more than 25 years and said it felt “quite strange” to have a break.

“I’m slightly apprehensive but once I’ve done the first one it’s like the old getting back on your bike again – it should be fine. But it is slightly daunting, the thought of it,” he said.

“I think my heart will be beating that little bit faster than usual.”

Owen is having a “tense time” awaiting the results of a protein prostate-specific antigen test following an operation.

He is also known for his broadcasting collaboration with journalist Anne Diamond – along with their stint on TV-am, they had their own current affairs morning programme on the BBC in the 1990s, Good Morning With Anne And Nick.

Diamond, now a GB News presenter, said in June she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

