Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage

Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 07:34

Turner and Jonas married in a secretive ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel on May 1st, 2019
AP Reporter

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage and two children.

The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer filed to end his marriage with the 27-year-old star of Game Of Thrones and X-Men actress in Florida’s Miami-Dade County Court.

The filing said “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”.

Turner and Jonas married in a secretive ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel on May 1st, 2019, after the Billboard Music Awards. Country duo Dan + Shay performed at the wedding.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have two daughters (PA)

The couple had a daughter, Willa, in 2020, and last year had another daughter whose name they have not made public.

Jonas is seeking joint custody of the girls, according to the divorce documents. The two had a prenuptial-agreement that Jonas expects will be enforced, according to the filing.

Representatives for Jonas and Turner did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The couple said in interviews that mutual friends had long wanted to introduce them when they began talking via Instagram direct messages in 2016.

They met in person in October of that year and were dating each other exclusively by December. They announced their engagement in October 2017.

Turner, who is from Northampton, played Sansa Stark for eight seasons on HBO’s Game Of Thrones and played Jean Grey in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse and 2019’s Dark Phoenix.

Arizona-born Jonas came to fame with brothers Nick and Kevin in a band starting in 2005 and subsequent Disney Channel series.

They released their sixth studio album in May and are currently on a tour of US stadiums.

