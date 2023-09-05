Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 17:12

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to receive VMA’s Global Icon Award

The music artist and record producer will perform at the event, which is set to take place at New Jersey’s Prudential Centre, on September 12th.
By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

Founder of Bad Boy Records, Sean “Diddy” Combs, is set to receive the Global Icon Award at MTV’s 2023 Video Music Awards.

On Tuesday, the VMA’s announced in a post to its social media platforms that the music artist and record producer would accept the award on September 12 and perform at the event, for what they say will be his first time since 2005.

Combs, 53, recently announced his new studio album The Love Album: Off The Grid and the LP is set for release on September 15th.

This year's VMAs will take place live from New Jersey’s Prudential Centre on September 12th at 8pm Pacific Time.

Combs has been nominated for the song Gotta Move On (Queens Remix) with Bryson Tiller, Ashanti and Yung Miami in the best hip-hop and best collaboration categories.

He has another song in the best collaboration category called Creepin’ (Remix) with Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage, and this track has also been nominated for best R&B song.

The Global Icon Award, which was won by the Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2022, celebrates an artist, group or band whose career has surmounted to an astonishing level of global success in music and beyond.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Video Music Awards (@vmas)

Combs was recognised for his extensive music career last year when he received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards, which celebrates the contributions of people of colour in the world of entertainment.

Music artist Combs started his company Bad Boy Entertainment, also known as Bad Boy Records, in 1993 which launched the careers of American rapper The Notorious B.I.G. and R&B singer Faith Evans, among others.

The artist then made his debut as Puff Daddy in 1997 when he released the album No Way Out by Puff Daddy And The Family and since then he has released studio albums that include Forever (1999) and Press Play (2006).

