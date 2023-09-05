Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 16:51

Warner Bros Discovery says ongoing Hollywood strikes could cost it $500m

The American film and television industries remain paralysed by the dual strikes.
Warner Bros Discovery says ongoing Hollywood strikes could cost it $500m

By Associated Press Reporters

Warner Bros Discovery has cut its profit expectations for the year, saying it will likely incur costs as high as $500 million (€450 million) tied to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strike.

The American film and television industries remain paralysed by the dual strikes.

The writers’ strike began in May and the actors joined them on July 14th.

 

Warner Bros Discovery owns HBO and Max, CNN, TNT and a host of other entertainment outlets, including DC Comics.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it now expects 2023 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to be between $10.5 billion to $11 billion, down from $11 billion to $11.5 billion.

“While [Warner Bros Discovery] is hopeful that these strikes will be resolved soon, it cannot predict when the strikes will ultimately end. With both guilds still on strike today, the company now assumes the financial impact to [Warner Bros Discovery] of these strikes will persist through the end of 2023,” the company said.

Shares of Warner Bros, based in New York City, rose by about 2 per cent on Tuesday.

More in this section

Susanna Reid underwent mammogram after Sarah Ferguson’s breast cancer diagnosis Susanna Reid underwent mammogram after Sarah Ferguson’s breast cancer diagnosis
ITV confirms Love Island: All Stars edition to launch in 2024 ITV confirms Love Island: All Stars edition to launch in 2024
Filmmaker Ken Loach describes himself as a ‘target’ for pressure groups Filmmaker Ken Loach describes himself as a ‘target’ for pressure groups
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to receive VMA’s Global Icon Award

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to receive VMA’s Global Icon Award

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more