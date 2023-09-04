Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 17:42

Final season of The Crown to feature Charles and Camilla’s wedding

The couple were married in a civil ceremony which took place in April 2005 at Windsor Guildhall.
By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

Netflix has teased that the final season of The Crown will include Charles and Camilla's wedding.

The streaming platform uploaded a photo to Twitter, now known as X, that showed the service of prayer and dedication for the marriage of “His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales to Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall.”

Charles and Camilla were married in a civil ceremony in April 2005 at Windsor Guildhall and had a blessing at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Alongside the teaser, Netflix posted a caption which read: “After six seasons, seven years and three casts, @TheCrownNetflix comes to an end later this year.

“We’ll be back with more soon, but here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season.”

Season five of The Crown depicted the events surrounding Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales’ divorce, including the BBC interview Diana had with journalist Martin Bashir.

The next series could look into the death of Diana, who died following a car accident in Paris in 1997 alongside the driver Henri Paul and Dodi Fayed, the son of business tycoon Mohamed Al Fayed, who was seen getting to know Diana in season five.

Royal Wedding – Marriage of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles – Civil Ceremony – Windsor Guildhall
The marriage of the then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles will be portrayed in The Crown (Tim Ockenden/PA)

Actors to have been cast in The Crown include Viola Prettejohn, Claire Foy, Olivia Colman Imelda Staunton, who have all played versions of the late Queen.

Josh O’Connor and Dominic West are among the actors to have portrayed Charles, and Diana has been played by Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki.

The final season of The Crown will be released later this year and is expected to show the premiership of Sir Tony Blair, and the early relationship between Prince William and the then-Kate Middleton.

