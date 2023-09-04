Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 12:01

Cher says her genetics are ‘pretty amazing’ as she opens up about youthful look

The singer and actress said she ‘can’t believe’ that she will soon be celebrating her 80th birthday.
By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Cher has revealed that the genetics of her family are “pretty amazing” as she opened up about how she retains her youthful look.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Monday, the 77-year-old singer and actress said she “can’t believe” that she will soon be celebrating her 80th birthday.

On the ITV morning programme, she also discussed her activism saving the life of an elephant called Kaavan, who was dubbed ‘the world’s loneliest elephant’, and her upcoming memoir.

Asked about her youthful appearance, the US star said: “I remember when my friend Paulette and I were talking about when we were going to cut our hair and stop wearing jeans because it seemed like in those days that’s what women did and it hasn’t hit yet.

She added: “I just can’t believe I will be 80 at some point, sooner than I wish. And I will still be wearing my jeans and I will still be wearing long hair and I will still be doing the same stuff that I’ve always done.

“Genes in my family are pretty amazing. I don’t know if not feeling old makes you younger. I’m not sure.

“I keep up with the trends and I have lots of young friends. I have old friends too.

“Honestly, I’m not trying to feel young, I’m not trying to be young, I am who I am, whatever that means. I’m just getting along.”

The singer also admitted she has not finished her memoir yet which has been in the works for a number of years.

“I’ve just missed so many (deadlines). The problem is I’ve lived too long and I’ve done too many things. And cramming it in with my life experiences its really difficult”, she said.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Premiere – London
Cher and Meryl Streep attending the premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (Ian West/PA)

The singer shot to fame in the 1960s as one half of husband and wife duo, Sonny & Cher, and the pair went on to become TV stars with The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour before later divorcing.

She embarked on a successful solo singing career and turned her hand to the silver screen, garnering an Academy Award nomination for best supporting actress in 1984 and winning the best actress Oscar in 1988 for Moonstruck.

Among her many roles, she featured in the sequel to the 2008 film Mamma Mia!, titled Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, produced by Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman.

The entertainer revealed that she has not seen a script for a third film as of yet, saying: “You know Judy keeps threatening (a film) but so far I haven’t seen a script. Judy is my friend so we talk about stuff.

“I never know exactly what I’m going to do until I do it. I have this feeling that ‘what belongs to you comes to you’. Judy hasn’t come to me yet.”

Discussing whether she would consider returning to the musical romantic comedy, she said: “Oh maybe.”

