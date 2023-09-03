Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 21:43

Record 217,000 admissions on National Cinema Day

National Cinema Day was a big success with a record 217,000 cinema admissions across Ireland, as people availed of the bargain €4 ticket prices
Record 217,000 admissions on National Cinema Day

James Cox

National Cinema Day was a big success with a record 217,000 cinema admissions across Ireland, as people availed of the bargain €4 ticket prices.

Figures released by leading box office analysts Comscore revealed there were 217,000 admissions, an 8.5 per cent increase over last year’s inaugural National Cinema Day.

National Cinema Day included a mix of current and recent film releases as well as much-loved classics.

Amongst the best-performing titles on the day were The Equalizer 3, Ballywalter, Apocalypse Clown and Tarrac; with audiences still continuing to flock to favourites such as Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Most cinemas reported sold out shows throughout the day, with many venues having their busiest single day in their history.

National Cinema Day was developed by the wider Irish film industry and mirrored similar initiatives taking place all across the world, including the UK, US and others.

Mark Doherty, managing director of Century Cinemas Letterkenny, said: "National Cinema Day was an incredible success all over Ireland with admission records smashed, most shows sold out and an amazing atmosphere in every cinema. Hardworking cinema staff and management all over the country deserve huge thanks for making it such a wonderful occasion, and of course we want to say a huge thank you to audiences who came out to the big screen in their thousands.”

More in this section

‘Hundreds contact appeal in 24 hours’ to help find missing McCartney guitar ‘Hundreds contact appeal in 24 hours’ to help find missing McCartney guitar
Snow Patrol ‘heartbroken’ as two members leave the band Snow Patrol ‘heartbroken’ as two members leave the band
Record label signs digital character Noonoouri and releases debut single Record label signs digital character Noonoouri and releases debut single
cinemaBarbieOppenheimerNational Cinema Day
Climate activists hailed by Fearnley-Whittingstall for ‘putting liberty at risk’

Climate activists hailed by Fearnley-Whittingstall for ‘putting liberty at risk’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more