Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 10:21

Electric Picnic 2023: All you need to know

Some of the headline acts in this year's festival includes The Script, The Killers, Billie Eilish and Niall Horan.
Electric Picnic 2023: All you need to know

Michael Bolton

Electric Picnic gets underway this Friday, with 70,000 people set to attend the three-day festival in Stradbally, Laois.

Some of the headline acts in this year's festival includes The Script, The Killers, Billie Eilish and Niall Horan.

Niall Horan is set to be on the main stage on Friday from 9:10pm, with Billie Eilish to begin at 10:45.

Other notable acts include Steve Lacey, Gavin James, Lyra, The Saw Doctors and Nell Mescal.

The weather for those attending is set to be positive, with highs of between 20 and 23 degrees.

This year will see the introduction of the Safer Nightlife Programme to promote safety for festival goers over the weekend.

As part of the programme, drug bins have been made available on-site to dispose of drugs anonymously.

The initiative aims to reduce the potential risks associated with drug use at concerts and festivals. Drugs will be tested on-site with results posted at the festival.

There is also a ban on single use vapes at the festival, due to their environmental impact.

Attendees are reminded to plan their journeys to and from the festival and to consider public transportation, asking a friend or family member for a lift or hiring a taxi to take them to and from the event.

Dedicated public transport routes along with an allocated drop off area close to the event entrance make this option an excellent alternative to using your car.

Other road safety messages such as wearing seatbelts, obeying speed limits, putting away your mobile phone while driving and staying alert are being reinforced.

If driving to and from the event, drivers are reminded to be well rested before getting behind the wheel of a vehicle. If feeling fatigued, stop in a safe place, have a caffeinated drink, and take frequent breaks to help stay alert.

More in this section

Kylie Minogue on Padam Padam being the first ‘true viral moment’ in her career Kylie Minogue on Padam Padam being the first ‘true viral moment’ in her career
Record label signs digital character Noonoouri and releases debut single Record label signs digital character Noonoouri and releases debut single
Blink-182 postpone Dublin and Belfast gigs as Travis Barker rushes home for ‘urgent family matter’ Blink-182 postpone Dublin and Belfast gigs as Travis Barker rushes home for ‘urgent family matter’
Rick Edwards says stations must evolve as he takes on Fighting Talk role

Rick Edwards says stations must evolve as he takes on Fighting Talk role

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more