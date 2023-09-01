Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 06:39

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is ‘trying to heal’ from racism experienced during Little Mix

The singer’s upcoming second solo single My Love featuring Ayra Starr is set for release on September 7.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is ‘trying to heal’ from racism experienced during Little Mix

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Leigh-Anne Pinnock said she pushed down feelings of racism experienced in the music industry, which is why she is “still trying to heal” from it.

The 31-year-old singer rose to fame after winning The X Factor as part of girl band Little Mix in 2011 – alongside Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson – and spent a decade in the group before they went on hiatus.

In 2021, she presented BBC Three documentary Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power which explored her experience as the only black member of Little Mix and discrimination within the music industry.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is the digital cover star for Rolling Stone UK (Mariano Vivanco/Rolling Stone UK/PA)

Speaking to Rolling Stone UK about dealing with racism in the music industry, she said: “As the time went on, the feeling wasn’t right, and I’d be thinking, ‘Was that racist?’

“Just little things I was questioning, but also feeling quite alone with it… I just pushed it down and down and down.

“I think that’s why I’m still trying to heal from it.

“It was so weirdly traumatic without even knowing it, because I was just getting on with it. I was still smiling, still living my life, but this thing was just there all the time.”

Pinnock also reflected on her growth over the years.

“I find it interesting if I think about my journey from that girl to now and how I went from this young girl who had this dream, had this determination, fought so hard to get where she wanted to be, got there, realised that it was going to be a lot harder up there, and lost some of her confidence, lost some of her character,” she said.

“Then has now grown into this woman who has regained that and knows who she is.”

Pinnock recently released her first solo single Don’t Say Love, with an upcoming single My Love featuring Ayra Starr set for release on September 7.

“Musically, I think I just wanted to be able to explore black music in a way that I’ve never been able to do in the group (Little Mix) before,” she said.

Pinnock added: “I feel like I haven’t lived my destiny out yet.”

Little Mix, who became the first group to win The X Factor, produced six studio albums and a compilation album titled Between Us in 2021 to mark the band’s 10-year anniversary.

Read the full feature at www.rollingstone.co.uk.

More in this section

Kylie Minogue on Padam Padam being the first ‘true viral moment’ in her career Kylie Minogue on Padam Padam being the first ‘true viral moment’ in her career
Jimmy Kimmel says he was ‘very intent on retiring’ prior to writers strike Jimmy Kimmel says he was ‘very intent on retiring’ prior to writers strike
Simon Cowell on discovering therapy: I don’t want to know about TV ratings Simon Cowell on discovering therapy: I don’t want to know about TV ratings
Rick Edwards says stations must evolve as he takes on Fighting Talk role

Rick Edwards says stations must evolve as he takes on Fighting Talk role

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more