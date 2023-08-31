Thu, 31 Aug, 2023 - 15:19

Killers Of The Flower Moon among movies screening at BFI London Film Festival

Martin Scorsese’s new film is one of the most anticipated of the year.
Killers Of The Flower Moon among movies screening at BFI London Film Festival

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Highly anticipated films starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Benedict Cumberbatch and Emma Stone will all have premieres at the BFI London Film Festival, it has been announced.

Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon, starring DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons, will screen in London following its world premiere in Cannes earlier this year.

The epic Western crime saga is based on the non-fiction book of the same name about the murders of the Osage Native American tribe after oil is found on their land.

Meanwhile, Cumberbatch’s new film The Book Of Clarence, which also stars Get Out’s LaKeith Stanfield and Selma actor David Oyelowo will have a world premiere at the London festival.

Stone will reunite with her The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos in Poor Things, while Bradley Cooper’s directorial follow-up to A Star Is Born, Maestro, will also screen, alongside David Fincher’s new film The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender.

The festival will feature 29 world premieres , seven international premieres and 30 European premieres.

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla Presley biopic Priscilla and Sir Steve McQueen’s documentary Occupied City are also due to screen at the event, which will run from October 4 to 15.

While the film festival is usually a star-studded event, it is not yet clear how many famous faces will be in attendance this year amid the ongoing actors’ strike.

Some 252 titles will screen at the festival, including features, shorts, XR works and series, hailing from 92 countries, and feature 79 languages.

It has already been announced that Daniel Kaluuya’s new film The Kitchen will close the festival in a world premiere, while Emerald Fennell’s follow-up to Promising Young Woman, Saltburn, will also screen alongside Aardman sequel Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget.

The LFF will return to the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall for gala premieres, while titles from the main programme will screen to the public at a range of cinemas around the city.

 

Film fans around the UK will also be able to see films from the line-up at Broadway Cinema in Nottingham, Chapter in Cardiff, Glasgow Film Theatre, HOME in Manchester, MAC in Birmingham, Queen’s Film Theatre in Belfast, Showroom Cinema in Sheffield, Tyneside Cinema in Newcastle and Watershed in Bristol.

Festival director Kristy Matheson said: “In preparing this 2023 festival, my colleagues and I have been endlessly buoyed by the artistry, ideas and talented individuals and communities that have come into our orbit.

“It’s now time to share all this wonder and we can’t wait for audiences to experience it all this October here in London and across the UK with LFF On Tour and online at BFI Player.”

More in this section

US judge throws out lawsuit over Ana de Armas’ lack of appearance in Yesterday US judge throws out lawsuit over Ana de Armas’ lack of appearance in Yesterday
Taylor Swift becomes first female artist to reach 100m monthly Spotify listeners Taylor Swift becomes first female artist to reach 100m monthly Spotify listeners
Florence Pugh: I always want to make a bit of a scene with my clothes Florence Pugh: I always want to make a bit of a scene with my clothes
ShowbizLeonardo DiCaprioBFI London Film FestivalLFFKillers Of The Flower Moon
Harry: No one around me could help after warzone return sparked ‘unravelling’

Harry: No one around me could help after warzone return sparked ‘unravelling’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more