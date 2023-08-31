Thu, 31 Aug, 2023 - 13:46

Nadine Dorries’ book on the downfall of Boris Johnson delayed until November

The Plot: The Political Assassination Of Boris Johnson had been due to be published ahead of the Conservative Party conference in October.
Nadine Dorries’ book on the downfall of Boris Johnson delayed until November

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Nadine Dorries’ book on the downfall of former UK prime minister Boris Johnson will be delayed slightly due to “the huge volume of material the author has consulted”, publisher HarperCollins has said.

The former MP’s book, titled The Plot: The Political Assassination Of Boris Johnson, had been scheduled for release on September 28th, just before the Conservative Party conference.

It will now be released on November 9th.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Nadine Dorries is staunch ally of former prime minister Boris Johnson (Andrew Boyers/PA)

HarperCollins said that a “small delay is necessary to allow for the huge volume of material the author has consulted, the number of high-level sources spoken to, and the required legal process needed to share her story”.

The publisher has described Ms Dorries’ book as a “seismic, fly-on-the-wall account of how the saviour of the Conservative Party became a pariah” and will feature “unparalleled access, from multiple inside sources talking with astonishing candour”.

Ms Dorries, who received £20,500 as a partial advance from HarperCollins, said: “What began as an investigation into how Boris Johnson was removed from office ultimately revealed a corruption of democracy deep at the heart of the Conservative Party and in Downing Street.

“Secrecy, fear and the cloak of anonymity have protected those who wield power in the shadows, until now.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Ms Dorries has accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of presiding over a ‘zombie Parliament’ (Euan Duff/PA)

“It makes The House Of Cards appear tame, but this is no made-up tale, it’s for real and for the first time, their political dark arts are about to be revealed.”

Ms Dorries, the former UK culture secretary and a staunch ally of Mr Johnson, finally handed in her resignation over the weekend, with a by-election now set to be scheduled for Mid Bedfordshire.

Her departure came after weeks of pressure to act on her June 9th pledge to step down with “immediate effect”, in protest at not getting a peerage in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list.

Her resignation came with a scathing attack on British prime minister Rishi Sunak, claiming he presided over a “zombie Parliament”.

More in this section

Ncuti Gatwa: Sex Education undid a lot of the internalised hate I had Ncuti Gatwa: Sex Education undid a lot of the internalised hate I had
Simon Cowell on discovering therapy: I don’t want to know about TV ratings Simon Cowell on discovering therapy: I don’t want to know about TV ratings
Martin McDonagh shows support for writers on first day of Venice Film Festival Martin McDonagh shows support for writers on first day of Venice Film Festival
PoliticsBoris Johnsonconservative partyRishi SunakConservativesToriesNadine DorriesHarperCollinsDorries
Josh O’Connor discusses how losing his anonymity due to The Crown affected him

Josh O’Connor discusses how losing his anonymity due to The Crown affected him

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more