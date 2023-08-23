Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 15:50

Public Enemy and Ice-T to headline free concerts marking 50 years of hip-hop

The National Celebration of Hip-Hop will be held in Washington DC in October
Maria Sherman, Associated Press

Hip-hop, the most popular music genre in the United States, turned 50 this August.

Born in the Bronx in New York City and spread to every corner of the world, it is hard to find the words to express the culture’s influence and legacy – but that is what the music is for.

To celebrate this milestone, pioneers Public Enemy and Ice-T will headline The National Celebration of Hip-Hop, free concerts at the National Mall in Washington DC on October 6th and 7th.

“Hip-hop is beyond, not just a musical genre,” said Public Enemy’s Chuck D in a statement.

Ice-T
Ice-T will headline The National Celebration of Hip Hop (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

“It’s a cultural movement that has dominated art, fashion, politics, poetry, academia, film and every corner of the world for the past 50 years.

“This National Celebration brings it all together in one place for the people, by the people.”

Legendary acts like Kurtis Blow, Kid ’n Play, Soulsonic Force, Roxanne Shante, CL Smooth, Melle Mel and Scorpio, The Sugarhill Gang, Peter Gunz, DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell, Mad Skillz, MC Sha-Rock, Busy Bee, Joe Ski Love, Positive K, Boogie Black, Mick Benzo will also perform.

Additional acts will be announced soon.

“We are honoured to continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop against the backdrop of America’s Capitol with a free event for everyone.

“I can’t wait to get on stage and do our thing,” said Flavor Flav in a statement.

