Electric Picnic announces date change for 2024 as loyalty tickets go on sale

Although this year's festival is yet to take place, Electric Picnic organisers have announced the 2024 event will move to an earlier weekend in August, with some tickets already on sale.

The festival, held in Stradbally, Co Laois each year, had previously taken place in late August/early September, falling this year on September 1st-3rd.

However, next year's iteration will be held on August 16th-18th.

Electric Picnic 2024 will take place from 16 – 18 August. EP24 Loyalty Early Bird Tickets are on sale now! 🎫✨ pic.twitter.com/W2FtWWK7An — Electric Picnic (@EPfestival) August 23, 2023

Announcing the earlier date on Wednesday, organisers also confirmed loyalty early-bird ticket have gone on sale.

This portion of tickets are reserved for returning festival-goers, but only include weekend camping and family weekend camping options, some of which can be purchased in an instalment plan.

The move took many attendees by surprise as the early-bird sale for the next year's event usually takes place in the days following the current year's festival.

No date has yet been announced for when the 2024 festival tickets will go on general sale.

A host of big names are in this year's line-up, with the headliners including Billie Eilish, the Killers, Fred Again and Paolo Nuitini.

Irish talent will feature throughout the weekend, including The Coronas, Inhaler, Cian Ducrot, Nell Mescal, Lyra, The Saw Doctors and The Wolfe Tones.