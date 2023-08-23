Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 10:45

Jennifer Aniston: I’m so over cancel culture

The Friends star said that not everyone who makes mistakes should be put ‘in the Harvey Weinstein basket’.
Jennifer Aniston: I’m so over cancel culture

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jennifer Aniston says she is “so over cancel culture” and that not everyone who makes mistakes should be put “in the Harvey Weinstein basket”.

The Hollywood star said she had no experiences of harassment from the disgraced movie mogul but that her memories of him were not fond.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal magazine (WSJ), Aniston discussed media cycles and her ventures into producing with fellow actress Reese Witherspoon.

“I’m so over cancel culture,” Aniston told the WSJ.

“I probably just got cancelled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means… Is there no redemption? I don’t know.

The Morning Show Photocall – London
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Photo: Ian West/PA. 

“I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

Aniston and Witherspoon star in and produce The Morning Show, which follows the inner workings of the cut-throat world of American breakfast TV show production.

The series first arrived in 2019, following the growth of the online #MeToo movement in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein.

Aniston told the WSJ that she had not personally experienced any harassment from Weinstein, but added: “He’s not a guy, you’re like, ‘God, I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey.’ Never.“You were actually like, ‘Oh, God, ok, suck it up.“I remember actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer.”

Aniston said that producing The Morning Show was a milestone, describing it as a “very big-girl” thing, but that it was nice to share the responsibility with Witherspoon – “ somebody that you’ve known forever”.

More in this section

Kim Kardashian cradles large black spider in new American Horror Story trailer Kim Kardashian cradles large black spider in new American Horror Story trailer
Jennifer Lopez feeling ‘overwhelmed’ on one-year anniversary to Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez feeling ‘overwhelmed’ on one-year anniversary to Ben Affleck
Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair support Kristin Chenoweth after mother’s death Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair support Kristin Chenoweth after mother’s death
Jennifer AnistonShowbizHarvey WeinsteinReese WitherspoonWall Street JournalAnistonThe Morning ShowWSJ
Trial of Rust movie armourer set for 2024

Trial of Rust movie armourer set for 2024

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more