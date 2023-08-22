Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 20:15

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs announces new album The Love Album: Off The Grid

The man behind the record label Bad Boy Entertainment will release a new album in September.
By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

Sean “Diddy” Combs has announced that his new album The Love Album: Off The Grid will be released on September 15.

Combs, 53, posted a video to his Instagram captioned: “I present to you my new album. The Love Album: Off The Grid. September 15, 2023. R&B is alive!”

In 1993, Combs started his own company Bad Boy Entertainment, which launched the careers of American rapper The Notorious B.I.G. and R&B singer Faith Evans, among others.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

The artist made his debut as Puff Daddy in 1997 when he released the album No Way Out by Puff Daddy And The Family.

Since then, Combs has released solo albums that include Forever (1999) and Press Play (2006).

He has also collaborated with a number of artists, having released Last Train To Paris with Dirty Money in 2010 and LP 11 11 with Guy Gerber in 2014.

In 2022, Combs received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the BET Awards, which celebrates the contributions of people of colour in the world of entertainment.

This year, the rap star launched Empower Global, a new online marketplace for black-owned businesses.

