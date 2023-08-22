Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 17:09

Jennifer Aniston says it's 'easier' to be single

Actress Jennifer Aniston attributes the challenges she finds with relationships to the difficulties experienced growing up with feuding parents
Actress Jennifer Aniston finds it easier being single, attributing the challenges she finds with relationships to the difficulties experienced growing up with feuding parents.

Aniston (54) told WSJ Magazine: "It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone. My parents, watching my family’s relationship, didn’t make me kind of go, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to do that'. I didn’t like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn’t really know how to do that. So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo."

The former 'Friends' star went on to explain that her late parents Nancy and John - who split in 1980 after 15 years of marriage - did not give her any "real training" in the field of finding romance and still to this day finds it a "challenge" to be in a relationship.

"So I didn’t have any real training in that give-and-take. It’s just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want. And it’s still a challenge for me in a relationship. I'm really good at every other job I have, and that’s sort of the one area that’s a little..."

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt in the early 2000s and while she has dated the likes of John Mayer and Justin Theroux in the years since.

Previously she told Interview magazine: "I think that it comes from growing up in a household that was destabilised and felt unsafe, watching adults being unkind to each other, and witnessing certain things about human behaviour that made me think: 'I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to experience this feeling I’m having in my body right now.

'I don’t want anyone else that I ever come in contact with ever to feel that.' So I guess I have my parents to thank. You can either be angry or be a martyr, or you can say, 'You’ve got lemons? Let’s make lemonade.'"

