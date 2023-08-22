Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 13:36

Behind-the-scenes Barbie clip shows creation of Ryan Gosling’s musical number

The previously unreleased footage shows the cast and crew creating both the song and the scene in the film for the track I’m Just Ken.
Behind-the-scenes Barbie clip shows creation of Ryan Gosling’s musical number

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Ryan Gosling can be seen laughing at his own dramatics in a video which reveals how his hit musical number in the Barbie movie was created.

The Hollywood star played Ken alongside Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster comedy about the world-famous Mattel doll.

The previously unreleased footage shows the cast and crew creating both the song and the scene in the film for the track I’m Just Ken.

In the behind-the-scenes video, Gosling can be seen perfecting his dancing and dramatic singing while dressed in his character’s flamboyant costumes such as a white floor-length coat and bandana.

At one stage, Gerwig can be seen laughing with Gosling and covering her mouth in shock as she watches the scene come to life.

Clips also show the cast learning the choreography and stunt training for the collective group numbers.

The footage also gives an insight into the musicians behind the track as they are shown recording their parts in the studio as well as the support actors, including Ncuti Gatwa and Simu Liu, recording their backing vocals.

Barbie European premiere and photocall – London
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie (Ian West/PA)

The nearly four-minute video ends with Gosling laughing at himself as his character screams “I’ll see you on the Malibu beach” into the screen.

Earlier this month, Barbie became the highest grossing film of the year so far at the UK and Ireland box office.

The blockbuster comedy took £67.5 million in its first three weeks on release – enough to push the previous chart-topper, The Super Mario Bros Movie, into second place on £54.6 million.

The film sees Barbie venture into the real world with her counterpart Ken in the hope of restoring her happiness.

However, the pair become embroiled in trouble after becoming the target of a hunt led by the chief executive of a toy company, played by Will Ferrell.

More in this section

Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair support Kristin Chenoweth after mother’s death Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair support Kristin Chenoweth after mother’s death
Kim Kardashian cradles large black spider in new American Horror Story trailer Kim Kardashian cradles large black spider in new American Horror Story trailer
Jennifer Lopez feeling ‘overwhelmed’ on one-year anniversary to Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez feeling ‘overwhelmed’ on one-year anniversary to Ben Affleck
Trial of Rust movie armourer set for 2024

Trial of Rust movie armourer set for 2024

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more