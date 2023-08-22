Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 09:32

First look at Coleen Rooney's Wagatha Christie documentary series

The show will detail her legal battle against Rebekah Vardy
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Coleen Rooney sits in court with a notebook open in front of her in the first images from her new documentary series about the Wagatha Christie legal battle.

The Disney+ series offers exclusive access to Rooney, her family, friends and key players involved in the case.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story will detail how Rooney turned amateur online sleuth to find an explanation for why private stories about her and her family continued to appear in the media.

Close up of Coleen Rooney in a court room with a notebook open in front of her
The documentary will show Rooney turn online sleuth to find out why stories about her appeared in the press (Disney+/PA)

It will look at the circumstances around her viral social media post in which she said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Rebekah Vardy, the wife of footballer Jamie Vardy, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

In a trial that gripped the nation last summer, Vardy (40) lost a libel battle against 36-year-old Rooney over the post, after a High Court judge found it was “substantially true”.

Her sleuthing efforts saw her dubbed “Wagatha Christie” in reference to the popular mystery writer.

Close up of Coleen Rooney in a court room
Rooney accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking the stories in a public post on social media (Disney+/PA)

The three-part series will also explore how Rooney’s life, and marriage to footballer Wayne Rooney, has played out in public for the last 20 years.

The Disney+ documentary is made by Dorothy Street Pictures and Lorton Entertainment and is directed and produced by Lucy Bowden.

An air date for the series is yet to be announced.

