Lizzo praised by dancers for ‘breaking barriers’ amid US lawsuit

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Members of Lizzo’s dance groups The Big Grrrls and The Big Boiiis have praised her for “shattering limitations” and “breaking barriers”, as the singer faces a lawsuit from three former dancers.

In an open letter shared on social media, the groups thanked Lizzo for creating “a platform where we have been able to parallel our passion with a purpose”.

The Truth Hurts singer faces allegations of sexual harassment and the creation of a hostile work environment by three former members of the Big Grrrls.

Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez filed a claim against Lizzo and her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring (BGBT) earlier this month.

The trio claimed they were subject to sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other allegations.

In response Lizzo said she would “not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this”.

A post on The Big Grrrls’ Instagram page on Thursday praised the singer and the experience they had had on her recent The Special Tour.

“This tour experience has been beyond just #Special!” it read.

“The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the greatest lessons and blessings that we could possibly ask for.

Lizzo performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

“Thank you to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the doorway for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii dancers to do what we love!

“You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our passion with a purpose! Not only for us, but for women and all people breaking barriers.”

It added: ”Our collective gifts have authentically powered the type of energy, love and that support can physiologically help heal the world.

“We are a unit of unicorns, undeniably resilient and special AF.”

Responding to the original claims in early August, Lizzo wrote on Twitter: “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised.

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.

“These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.

“I’m hurt, but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”

The Grammy-winning US singer is known for her advocacy of body-positivity and inclusivity in her music, with her plus-sized performers hired through her reality show, Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

In the filed complaint, the dancers accused Lizzo of calling attention to Ms Davis’ weight gain and later berating and then firing her “on the spot” after she recorded a meeting because of a health condition.

Part of the lawsuit, obtained by the PA news agency, details a trip to Amsterdam’s red light district, in February 2023, in which performers were allegedly pressured to come along on nights out through fear of losing their jobs.

One visit to a club named Bananenbar allegedly resulted in performers being encouraged to touch nude performers by Lizzo.