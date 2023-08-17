Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 21:34

Sam Asghari files for divorce from Britney Spears, three weeks after separation

Asghari cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ in documents which were filed on Wednesday.
Sam Asghari files for divorce from Britney Spears, three weeks after separation

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Sam Asghari has filed for divorce from Britney Spears, citing “irreconcilable differences” just over a year after the couple were married.

Court documents stated the couple had separated almost three weeks ago, before the official divorce filings were made.

Spears and Asghari tied the knot at a star-studded ceremony at the US singer’s home in Los Angeles in June 2022 (Alamy/PA)

Spears and Asghari tied the knot at a star-studded ceremony at the US singer’s home in Los Angeles in June 2022.

The couple originally met on the set of the Slumber Party music video in 2016, and became engaged in September 2021.

Their wedding was attended by high-profile celebrities including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton.

The documents, which were filed at a court in Los Angeles on Wednesday, state that Asghari intends to obtain financial support from Spears, and have her pay for his lawyers.

The filing also says the value of Spears’ and Asghari’s assets, and those they own jointly, has yet to be determined.

Spears has not addressed the separation publicly, but posted on Instagram on Wednesday, telling fans she was “buying a horse soon”.

The singer posted a photo of herself riding a horse on the beach, writing: “Buying a horse soon! So many options it’s kinda hard!”

The marriage to Asghari is Spears’ third, having divorced Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two children – Sean and Jayden, in 2007.

She was also married to Jason Alexander in 2004, but it was annulled after just 55 hours.

Alexander was arrested and charged with four misdemeanours in June last year after arriving at the address with the intention of “crashing” the singer’s wedding to Asghari.

More in this section

Olivia Rodrigo becomes youngest act to get award for one billion UK streams Olivia Rodrigo becomes youngest act to get award for one billion UK streams
Britney Spears says she is ‘buying a horse’ amid rumours of marriage breakdown Britney Spears says she is ‘buying a horse’ amid rumours of marriage breakdown
Children of Leonard Bernstein defend Bradley Cooper’s portrayal of composer Children of Leonard Bernstein defend Bradley Cooper’s portrayal of composer
Michael Parkinson’s most memorable interviews

Michael Parkinson’s most memorable interviews

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more