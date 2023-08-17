Olivia Rodrigo becomes youngest act to get award for one billion UK streams

By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter

Olivia Rodrigo has become the youngest person so far to receive a Brit Billion Award for achieving one billion UK streams, as calculated by the Official Charts Company.

The 20-year-old American singer was presented with the award during a trip to London where she is currently promoting her latest single Bad Idea Right?

The Brit Billion Award was launched in May and some of the first artists to have received the accolade include Swedish pop group Abba, British band Coldplay, R&B superstar Mariah Carey and the late singer Whitney Houston.

Olivia Rodrigo receives Brit Billion Award. Photo: Polydor.

Other recipients of the award include Lana Del Rey, Queen, Becky Hill, and James Arthur, who was presented with his award on BBC One’s The One Show from presenters Alex Scott and Roman Kemp.

In 2021, Rodrigo performed Drivers License at the Brit Awards, a single which was platinum certified by the The Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) in June.

A year later she won International Song of the Year at the awards ceremony with Good 4 U.

Following the release of her album Sour in 2021, Rodrigo has also become the first female solo artist to claim three simultaneous UK top five singles with Good 4 U, Deja Vu and Traitor, according to The Official Charts Company.

She recently released pop rock song Vampire which reached number two in the UK charts and received critical acclaim.

During her stay in London, the singer-songwriter has supported Chelsea at Stamford Bridge during the football club’s first Premier League game of the season against Liverpool.

Her second album Guts is due for release on September 8.

The Brit Billion Award is given to artists by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the representative voice for the UK’s leading record labels and music companies.

Artists are verified for the award using Official Charts Company data, which calculates an artist’s combined success across multiple projects, with the one billion career total including tracks an artist has appeared on either as the principal performer or as a featured artist.